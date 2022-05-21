Snow-blanketed trees lined southbound Rangewood Drive just before Dublin Boulevard. Between the falling flurries and children with multicolored sleds sliding down the hills at Cottonwood Creek Park, it's an easy scene to mistake as late December or early January.
But it's May 21.
Despite that fact, some Colorado Springs residents reveled in the unseasonable snowstorm, with snowball fights and snow angels, but others grappled with damage caused by the heavy, wet snow.
Numerous trees and limbs fell overnight due to the weight of the snow, hitting power lines and causing outages. Some 11,000 Colorado Springs homes were out of power at the height on Saturday, according to Danielle Nieves, a spokesperson for Colorado Springs Utilities.
Just after 4 p.m. Saturday, Utilities officials posted a tweet saying about 400 homes still were without power. Officials expect that most were restored by Saturday night, but full restoration won't come until Sunday night, they said.
Nieves said for customers experiencing problems to call 719-448-4800 to report downed lines.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo reported the amount of snow ranged across the Colorado Springs on Saturday, from 4.6 inches at Colorado Springs Airport on the southeast, to 10-13 inches at the Air Force Academy, northwest of the city.
Peyton resident Brendan Jones, who used to live behind the King Soopers off Rangewood, said he had to come to Cottonwood, as it offers the best sledding hills for kids to enjoy.
For Jones, Saturday presented a much-needed respite from arid conditions the city has seen lately.
"We need the moisture," he said. "I wish we had more."
Jones, who works in construction, said that alongside inflation, the recent seasons of dry weather and fire danger have him pondering leaving the state.
Weather service meteorologist Kyle Mozley said the Springs received the equivalent of 1.15 inches of rain in the snowstorm. That moisture will keep the bigger fuels wet for a time, but the finer fuels, such as grass, will dry out quickly and will need to be monitored again on windy and dry days.
As for the late-season snowstorm, Jones chalked it up to "Colorado weather," recalling that it was just Thursday when temperatures were 80 degrees. He said he once got 8 inches of snow in early June when he lived in Monument.
For the record, the latest recorded snowfall in Colorado Springs came on June 10, 1975, when the city received 1.1 inches.
Even so, snow is an unusual sight this late in spring. The culprit, according to weather service meteorologist Paul Steward, was a low-pressure system that pulled cold air from the north. Friday, the storm dropped more snow than anticipated, thanks to what meteorologist Klint Skelly called a relatively narrow corridor of enhanced precipitation stretching across Teller and most of El Paso counties.
The Springs was forecast to receive less than an inch of snow on Saturday night before returning to warmer temperatures, with an expected high of 51 on Sunday. Temperatures could reach the 60s by Wednesday. The moisture may stick around, however, with a chance for rain and snow Sunday and chances for rain on Monday and Tuesday.
In Denver, about 3 inches of snow was recorded Saturday, and temperatures in the Mile High City are expected to reach 57 on Sunday, with more changes for rain and snow Sunday and rain Monday and Tuesday.
Snowfall totals from across the state Saturday evening:
Nederland, 16.5 inches
Breckenridge, 18.6 inches
Woodland Park, 18 inches
Genessee, 17 inches
Fairplay, 17.7 inches
Pueblo West, 7 inches
Pueblo, 5.5 inches
Cascade, 14 inches
Castle Rock, 14.5 inches
Monument, 16.5 inches
Boulder, 12.5 inches
Aurora, 5.6 inches