A road collapsed in southern El Paso County early Tuesday, injuring a driver and two Hanover firefighters whose vehicles fell into the sinkhole created by rain and hail that pummeled the Pikes Peak region for hours Monday.
Flooding washed out a 48-inch culvert across Old Pueblo Road at Birdsall Road, creating a deep, wide ditch, said county spokesman Dave Rose.
A driver was crossing the culvert when it collapsed but escaped just before a second car was swallowed by the sinkhole, the Colorado State Patrol reported. When a Hanover Fire Department crew arrived, its truck was swept off the road, landing on top of the car and trapping the car’s driver.
A Fort Carson rescue crew extracted the truck and rescued the driver and three firefighters.
The rain had stopped, but a couple of feet of water were rushing through the hole, said Aron Rice, a three-year Fort Carson firefighter.
“The first challenge right out of the gate was to stabilize the fire engine, since that was on top of the passenger van — preventing that from moving so we could safely operate in there,” Rice said.
Several of the Fort Carson firefighters knew the Hanover firefighters they were rescuing, said Deputy Fire Chief Mitch Van Dyke of Fort Carson.
A rescue involving fellow firefighters “puts a whole new spin on things,” Rice said. “Right off the bat, when you’re woken up from a dead sleep and you hear that firefighters were in distress — it definitely was something I’d yet to have in my career.”
Amid widespread flooding, the culvert collapse was “the worst problem,” Rose said. Old Pueblo Road will remain closed this week as crews remove the debris and install a new culvert with larger concrete wings.
Monday’s storm shocked El Paso and Teller counties, with reports of 1 to 3 inches rain, hail, mudslides, lightning and even a funnel cloud. At Colorado Springs Airport, the weather service reported 0.94 inches of rain, just 0.01 inches below the daily record set in 1975.
But the deluge washed out roads, flooded basements and chased drivers out of their cars.
Despite the chaos, Rose said, the mitigation structures built after the 2013 floods of the Waldo Canyon burn scar did “remarkably well.”
“The areas that were fortified did really well. That was pretty encouraging, even though the areas that weren’t fortified had sand and gravel slides that forced us to close (U.S.) 24.”
Unmitigated areas below the burn scar did not fare as well. Ute Pass Elementary School and a Green Mountain Falls bridge nearby had “substantial damage,” Rose said. Officials were still assessing the extent Tuesday.
But the burn scar wasn’t to blame for extensive flooding in Manitou Springs and the county’s southern half. Hail clogged stormwater drainages, which couldn’t keep up with the velocity of the downpour.
In some areas, hail piles reached 18 inches.
Crews found no major damage at the Westside Avenue Action Plan construction, the county tweeted.
In Colorado Springs, North Cheyenne Cañon Park and the section of Gold Camp Road that runs through it reopened Tuesday after scree slides forced their closure Monday.
But Fountain Creek Nature Center will be closed Wednesday until further notice because of water damage.
County crews removed water and debris Tuesday from the secure underground vehicle entrance to the Metro Jail and Judicial Building Complex in downtown Manitou, Rose said. No permanent damage was found, and transport vehicles operated normally.
Other county buildings downtown sustained some ceiling and window damage.
In Manitou Springs, creeks “rose to a very dangerous level,” and water “came out of the banks of the creeks in several locations,” Police Chief Joe Ribeiro said.
The water ran over Ruxton Creek, Ribeiro said. “It was an incident that was like no others — it was one of our worst storms ever,” he said.
About 2.35 inches fell on Manitou Springs in 15 minutes, said Shelley Cobau, public services director. She called it a 500-year storm.
Some of the city’s parks “took some pretty good hits,” Cobau said, as they’re in the floodplain.
But all roads were passable Tuesday, and the water treatment plant — closed for turbidity — was expected to reopen Tuesday.
“We are open for business in Manitou Springs. The shops are open, our attractions are open, we certainly welcome people to come and enjoy our community,” Mayor Ken Jaray said.But thunderstorms remain in the forecast through the weekend, the National Weather Service in Pueblo reported.
“Even though the forecast doesn’t show sudden and sustained rains quite like yesterday, we have soils that are pretty well saturated and can’t absorb a whole lot more water,” Rose said. “Even a less significant storm can still cause serious street flooding.”