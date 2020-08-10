Glass was smashed in two downtown Colorado Springs storefronts early Monday morning and parking meters were damaged in an incident police say was tied to a juvenile.
A boy was arrested on suspicion of vandalizing the business as well as damaging parking meters in front of the Firestone on North Cascade Avenue. His name wasn't released, and police didn't say what may have motivated the crime.
The glass windows and door of the Candy Bar, a sweet shop near the corner of North Tejon and East Bijou streets, were shattered and the bulk of its inventory destroyed.
The owner of Candy Bar, Elva Wolin, said the store experienced as much as $10,000 in damages.
"He took drinks stuffed animals, and candy," Wolin said.
Wolin expected the store to closed for Monday while a restoration company boarded up the windows.
The Wendy's restaurant at the corner of East Platte and Wahsatch avenues was also vandalized with one of its glass doors shattered.
The incidents are the latest in a series of unrelated incidents downtown that have left businesses with broken glass over the past year. Several stores, mainly along Tejon Street, have been vandalized.
In most of the cases, the broken glass wasn't tied to an ensuing burglary, instead police have said most attacks were random acts of vandalism.