Two storefronts were vandalized in downtown Colorado Springs early Monday morning.
A juvenile male was arrested on suspicion of vandalizing the storefronts as well as damaging parking meters in front of the Firestone on North Cascade Avenue.
The glass windows and door of the Candy Bar, a sweet shop near the corner of North Tejon and East Bijou streets, was almost completely shattered and the bulk of its inventory destroyed.
The owner of Candy Bar, Elva Wolin, said the store experienced as much as $10,000 in damages.
"He took drinks stuffed animals, and candy," Wolin said.
Wolin expects the store to be closed for at least the remainder of the day while a restoration company boards up the windows.
The Wendy's at the corner of East Platte and Wahsatch avenues was also vandalized with one of its glass doors shattered.
