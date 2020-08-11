Colorado Springs stargazers are in luck Tuesday night because weather conditions will be just right for anyone who wants to watch the Perseid meteor shower.
The Perseid meteor shower, one of the most popular stargazing events in the northern hemisphere, is expected to peak overnight Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning, according to the American Meteor Society.
With cool (but not too cold) overnight temperatures and clear skies, the Pikes Peak region will be an ideal spot to watch shooting stars streak through the sky. Plus, Colorado lies in an the shower's ideal viewing zone along with other western states, as first reported by 9News.
The meteor shower's peak viewing time will be between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., which happens to be an anticipated low point cloud cover and precipitation, according to the National Weather Service.
The most active hour will be around midnight when the shower's radiant point (the area where the meteors appear to originate) will be highest in the sky, according to the the American Meteor Society.
Here are a couple pro tips from the American Meteor Society if you want to catch breathtaking glimpses of the shower:
- Start looking as soon as it gets dark.
- Look at the darkest portions of the sky away from the moon.
- Be Patient — plan to spend an hour looking if you want the best views.
- Don't look at light sources — including your phone.
- Get comfy. Lie down or sit in a lounge chair, regular seats or simply looking up will tire your neck.