A Teller County couple are at large after a slew of stolen vehicles, keys and checkbooks, as well as drug paraphernalia and a rifle, were recovered during a search of their home Thursday, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

Officials on Monday said the Teller County Narcotics Team, in coordination with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team and patrol deputies, executed a search warrant on the residence near Florissant, but that Jerry Spinnichia, 42, and Emily Spinnichia, 40, were not at home during the search.

A 1993 Ford Mustang, stolen from Colorado Springs, with the suspects' court paperwork inside as well as seven all-terrain vehicles and five motorcycles with altered or removed Vehicle Identification Numbers were found at the home, according to the sheriff's office.

Other seized items include "several hundred" keys to houses, post office boxes and vehicles, a computer etching and engraving device "used to create VIN plates," vehicle titles not in the suspects' names, stolen business and personal checkbooks, a .22-caliber rifle and drug paraphernalia.

Officials also found residue from an unspecified drug at the home.

According to online court records, Jerry Spinnichia was most recently arrested in March on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft, a Class 3 felony, and is out of custody after posting a $10,000 bond. He faces trial by jury on Feb. 6, 2023.

Records show Jerry Spinnichia has a criminal record dating back to 2004, when he was first arrested on felony theft charges, including motor vehicle theft. In 2006, he was arrested and charged with theft four times and convicted of three of those felony theft charges. In 2019, he was convicted of theft between $750 and $2,000, a Class 1 misdemeanor, and a judge dismissed a felony drug possession charge and child abuse charges in a separate case that year.

Records also show that Emily Spinnichia was convicted of DUI in 2008 and pleaded guilty to child abuse and drug possession charges in 2020, for which she received two years' probation.

Thursday's search comes on the heels of a weeklong search between Aug. 16-24 in Teller County that resulted in the arrest of eight people and the confiscation of 167 fentanyl pills, 3 grams of methamphetamines and 30 pounds of black-market marijuana, all intended for distribution with a combined street value in excess of $30,000, according to Sheriff Jason Mikesell.

The team also recovered 500 shotguns, a short-barreled rifle and prescription drugs, along with items apparently intended for packaging, distribution and use of illegal substances.

Felony warrants have been issued for the Spinnichias, who officials said should be avoided if seen. The sheriff's office urged anyone with information on the couple to contact local law enforcement agencies or, to remain anonymous, contact the Teller County Sheriff's Office at tellercountysheriff.com/anonymoustips.