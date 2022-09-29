A man wanted on five felony warrants for violent crimes was arrested Monday after allegedly stealing a car and trying to evade detectives, Colorado Springs police reported Thursday.

According to police records, officers received information that a stolen Lincoln MKS was near Galley Road and North Academy Boulevard, near The Citadel mall on Colorado Springs' east side. When police found and stopped the vehicle, 24-year-old Emitt Sobiniak tried to flee the area but was apprehended.

Police said Sobiniak was also in possession of 270 fentanyl tablets, "all packaged for sale," and was charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft, a fifth-degree felony, and drug possession.

Sobiniak's five outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest allude to a criminal history dating back to 2020, including multiple arrests for felony assault, burglary, criminal impersonation and drug possession and distribution, court records show. Over the past two years, Sobiniak racked up the warrants by routinely failing to appear in court, the records show.

Sobiniak is currently being held at the El Paso County jail on $98,000 in bonds accrued from the multiple felony charges. He is set to appear in court Oct. 6.