FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police confirmed the stolen delivery van that was carrying Amazon packages has been found.

According to the Fort Collins Police Services, the van was located in Denver Tuesday morning.

Police said some packages were found opened and some were found unopened, but many were not located.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Fort Collins Police Dispatch non-emergency line at 970-419-3273.