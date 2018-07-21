Two Denver police officers were taken to the hospital following a pursuit of a stolen tractor that began in the City Park area and ended in downtown Denver.
The stolen tractor is believed to have been involved in a crash near City Park just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, Campbell said. The ensuing pursuit lasted around 30 minutes and involved multiple patrol cars and the department's helicopter.
It ended in Lower Downtown Denver at 15th and Market streets as the tractor came close to the busy 16th Street Mall, Campbell said. Officers forcibly stopped the suspect and a rammed police car was seen in the street.
Oh wow - this is Denver https://t.co/l0Es35ooUb— Matt Wiley (@MWCoyote) July 21, 2018
The suspect aboard the tractor was injured after being apprehended by K9s, according to Campbell. That person was also hit with a stun gun.