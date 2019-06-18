Prime 25's giant chicken statue, which was stolen Friday night, has been returned, the steakhouse general manager happily announced Tuesday.
Wendy Garcia said the eatery's owner spotted the chicken Tuesday from his office and texted her a photo.
"I got a picture saying that the chicken has been returned," Garcia said, intact and undamaged.
She said she didn't know how or when the fowl got home, but she suspects the thieves didn't know how much attention their crime would get.
At least two people had loaded the statue into the back of a black pickup truck about 9 p.m. Friday, surveillance video shows.
How they managed to swipe the icon is the mystery, as it's more than 8 feet tall and weighs nearly 500 pounds.
Customers leaving the steakhouse, at 1625 S. Tejon St., seemed unaware of the crime underway that night as they walked to the parking lot, the cameras showed. But Garcia said other patrons reported seeing the truck carrying the chicken east on Fillmore Street later that night.
It had a lock and cable looped around its foot. "We're just gonna secure it better this time," she said with a laugh.
Garcia said she thanks everyone who spread the word about the missing fowl.