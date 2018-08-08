Two men are in custody after an hourslong standoff that began Tuesday night at a residence in southeast Colorado Springs.
Just after 11:30 p.m., a woman lured a man she had recently met to the 700 block of Chapman Drive, police reports said. She and another woman escorted him to a dark area where an armed man robbed him.
Police were able to track the robber to a residence in the 1400 block of Shadberry Lane. He and another man refused to exit the residence, prompting a standoff involving SWAT, police said.
“There were about a dozen people inside this residence. We brought them out, we interviewed them, and then we were told by some of these folks that there were still people inside the residence,” police Sgt. Robert Wilson told KKTV.
Police made several announcements and ignited flash bangs before the two men eventually surrendered. Police have not identified the suspects or disclosed formal charges.
KKTV reported that the stolen item was a cellphone, and that police used GPS to track the phone to the home on Shadberry Lane.