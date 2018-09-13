A man and five juveniles were arrested Thursday after a stolen car rammed a Colorado Springs police cruiser and shots were fired near East Platte Avenue and Peterson Road, police said.
The stolen car was spotted driving erratically on East Platte Avenue about 1 p.m., said police spokesman Lt. Howard Black. About an hour later, officers caught up with the car in the 1200 block of Cree Drive in El Paso County.
But when officers tried to stop the vehicle, it rammed a police cruiser, Black said.
At some point, shots were fired, but no one was hit, Black said. Officers did not fire shots.
The six people in the vehicle ran but were captured by police. The suspects’ names have not been released.