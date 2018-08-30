Stinky, one of the Denver Botanic Gardens' notorious corpse flowers, began its rare bloom Thursday afternoon, an event that only lasts about 24 hours.
The plant, which is native to the rainforests of western Sumatra, gives off a rancid smell like a rotting corpse when it blooms.
The Botanic Gardens sent out a "bloom alert" about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, announcing on social media that Stinky has started opening.
"Please anticipate crowds and a wait to see the flower," the post says. "Allow extra time to find parking."
A limited number of corpse flower shirts will be available in the gift shop.
The last visitors could enter Thursday at 8 p.m. The facility typically is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., but on Friday, members can enter at 8 a.m.
Stinky, which is about 18 years old, last bloomed in August 2015, the first corpse flower bloom in the Gardens’ history. Another corpse flower, Little Stinker, bloomed there in 2016.
It can be seen in the Orangery greenhouse, adjacent to Marnie’s Pavilion.
"The potency of the aroma increases from late evening until the middle of the night and tapers off as morning arrives," the Gardens' website says.
"It will not smell until it blooms. The smell is produced to attract flies and carrion beetles for pollination. While blooming, the spadix (the large spike) warms to 98 degrees, further vaporizing the odor and increasing the range from which pollinators are attracted."