A job-training stimulus plan is available to provide support for El Paso and Teller county residents whose employment or education was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Tuesday news release from the Pike Peak Workforce Center.
The Ready to Rise Colorado Recovery Plan “provides funds to help job seekers, already-employed workers or students gain new skills to achieve their career goals,” the release stated.
The plan — a collaborative effort by multiple agencies, including Colorado Department of Higher Education, Colorado Department of Human Services and the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment — is designed to help Coloradans who are, or have been, financially affected by COVID-19 since March 2020.
The Pikes Peak Workforce Center, an employment search service that connects job seekers with businesses in El Paso and Teller counties, received $1.8 million in funding from the plan to help workers to obtain certificates or credentials that can be completed in 12 months or less, the release stated. Through the recovery plan, students can learn new skills that will help make them more marketable, employees can potentially move up in their respective companies, and job seekers can earn a credential that will make it easier to get quality work.
“We know that a pathway to a quality job often starts with a credential,” said Traci Marques, the workforce center’s Executive Director and CEO. “With funds from the Colorado Recovery Plan, we can offer the opportunity for individuals and employees to grow their skills and talents, helping more people realize their true potential.”
The funds can also be used to help ease the burden on employees who have been performing multiple duties outside their job description due to pandemic-caused labor shortages, officials said. Such employees can learn a new industry-related skill or strengthen skills they already have by earning one of hundreds of available credentials.
Credentials or certifications must be industry-recognized and need to be completed in 12 months or less.
“We hope to see hundreds of people take advantage of Ready to Rise,” Marques said.
To apply for funding, visit www.ppwfc.org/short-term-certifications.