The Colorado Springs Planning Commission last week upheld the administrative approval of a development plan for an apartment complex planned to be built on the city's west side and designed to support homeless young adults.

The board voted 6-0 on Wednesday, with Commissioners Jim Raughton, John Almy and Jack Briggs absent, to allow co-developers Cohen Esrey and The Place to move forward with plans to build the 50-unit Launchpad Apartments just north of the intersection of West Uintah and North 19th streets.

Area residents Tom Strand, also a former councilman, Scott Hiller and Kelly Hiller, as well as commercial real estate broker Tim Leigh, had appealed city staff's May 10 administrative approval of the development plan, saying it does not conform to various adopted city plans guiding development in the project area.

"We are not here to appeal the (project's) use or the applicants themselves. We love the applicants. We're not fighting with them. We want to support them, just not at this location," Strand said.

City staff and developers hailed the project last week, saying it will provide much-needed "permanent supportive housing" for the approximately 185 El Paso County youth who are living homeless every month, according to figures presented by Shawna Kemppainen, executive director of The Place.

The Place operates the only shelter for homeless teens in Colorado Springs and will operate the programs at the Launchpad Apartments.

The Launchpad Apartments will serve homeless young adults between the ages of 18 and 24, Kemppainen said.

"These are young people who have dreams, who want to make things happen for themselves, and it is impossible, nearly, to do that if you are living on the street," Kemppainen said.

Forty-seven one-bedroom units and three two-bedroom units will be built in one four-story, approximately 45-foot-tall building on about 1.37 acres at the site, said Andrea Barlow with developer consultant N.E.S. Inc.

The density is approximately 36 units per acre.

Appellants largely took issue with the project's proposed building height and density.

Neither elements conform to various adopted city plans guiding development at this site, including Colorado Springs' comprehensive plan known as PlanCOS and the Westside Plan, the area master plan for development across 2,900 acres on Colorado Springs' west side, Scott Hiller said Wednesday.

The project does not fit in with current surrounding uses in the area and contradicts the intention of the city's zoning code designed to "protect" residents "from inappropriate design and other negative effects," Strand said.

The Westside Plan, Hiller said, recommends buildings within its area be no taller than 35 feet and have a residential density of between 5-16 units per acre.

The property's current zoning allows building heights up to 45 feet and a density of up to 58 units per acre, Barlow said.

But city code states that "the more stringent requirement, regulation, restriction or land use limitation shall apply" when there is conflict between zoning codes, the definition of zone districts, or other provisions of the city code, law or ordinance, Hiller said.

Large-scale commercial and a mix of single- and multifamily residential uses surround the site, but those buildings are not as tall as the proposed project, he said.

"It's absolutely inconsistent with the Westside Plan and doesn't fit into the neighborhood where it's situated," he said.

Hiller also said the project location is in an area identified by the comprehensive plan as an established historical neighborhood. It's defined as having "an especially high value for preserving the legacy of existing design and architecture," he said.

Barlow said the Westside Plan is an "outdated" advisory plan that guides development, but it is "not policy."

The property's current zoning determines the project's development standards like height and density, she said.

The Launchpad Apartments will be in an established historic neighborhood, but they will be "on the edge where PlanCOS says to expect change in the transition area," she said.

A June 14 staff report acknowledges the proposed building height and density "does exceed the recommended height and density standards," Hiller pointed out.

The staff report continues, "But this residential category was developed to support the policy of infilling and encourage higher density where feasible, and for it to not detract from the single-family character and ensure a compatible relationship to surrounding uses."

Hiller said staff "should give a little more deference, a little more due diligence in (their) decision-making" when looking at historic neighborhoods.

"That's why … the administrative decision to approve this is incorrect," he said.

Hiller said he and other appellants were also concerned about the possibility for landslides on the steep west side of the property.

A required geological hazard report "did not identify any geological hazards that preclude the site's development for its intended use," Barlow said.

The report notes and makes recommendations to address "a potential unstable slope" on the property's west end, existing fill and expansive soils that could damage foundations and exterior improvements there.

Developers revised original plans to address those potential hazards, including pushing the building back into the northeast corner of the property "to avoid as much of that slope as possible," Barlow said.

They will also build a retaining wall and ensure landscaping and other control measures address potential erosion, she said.

A city staff report says the steep slope "appear(s) to have been created by previous excavation."

Hiller said there was no evidence in project documents to support the city's claim.

"I am criticizing the city's use of that report to approve this project," he said. "… For the city to assume the result of the (ground) destabilization is excavation is irresponsible."

The Planning Commission's decision could be appealed to the City Council. City code allows anyone who will be adversely affected by the decision to appeal it to the council by Monday.