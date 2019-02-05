A man accused of a three-decade reign of child sex assaults might have had help from his stepson, police say.
An affidavit laying out grounds for the arrest of Charles Portis Jr., 46, details his conversations with his stepfather, Joseph Davis, on Dec. 22, 24 and 31 at the El Paso County jail. The affidavit also indicates that Portis had a folder of photos showing Davis' criminal acts.
Davis was arrested Dec. 19 on suspicion of four felonies, including sexual assault on a child under 15 by one in a position of trust and aggravated sexual assault on a child.
He asked Portis what police had taken while executing a search warrant at their home and if they had found pictures with "him (Portis), (redacted) and (redacted) and things like that."
Portis responded that police had seized Davis' computers and journals, but he had a folder containing "those photos."
On Dec. 28, police spoke with Portis, who denied knowing about or seeing any images. He later admitted to walking into Davis' room and seeing naked images on the screen. Portis provided no further details.
Portis was arrested Jan. 7 on suspicion of accessory to sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust and of sexual exploitation of a child.
Davis pleaded not guilty to all four felony charges at a hearing Monday.
His alleged abuse stretched from Jan. 1, 2008, to Oct. 1, 2018, records show, though he might have been abusing children and producing child pornography for at least 35 years, police say.
Colorado Springs police have begun an internal review into how Davis remained free for more than eight years after a boy reported that Davis raped him.
While searching police files for information about Davis, a detective found a May 2010 report in which the boy said Davis had sexually assaulted him at his house on East Fountain Boulevard, an affidavit says. The boy said the assaults “sometimes included the use of alcohol and drugs.”
Portis posted $10,000 bail Jan. 8, inmate records show. Davis is being held at the jail on a $500,000 bond.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.
Editor's note: The charges against Portis have been updated in this story.