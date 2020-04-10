A judge has scheduled a two-day hearing in June for prosecutors to lay out their evidence against Letecia Stauch, who is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of her stepson 11-year-old Gannon Stauch in their home southeast of Colorado Springs.
Stauch, 36, who is being held without bond at the El Paso County jail, will appear June 5 and June 8 before 4th Judicial District Judge Greg Werner, court records show.
A status hearing previously scheduled for April 14 was vacated earlier this month because of concerns related to the novel coronavirus.
Stauch is accused of killing Gannon in his bedroom, where authorities found blood that had seeped through a rug and carpet pad before staining the concrete below, and of disposing of his body in Douglas County, according to an arrest affidavit.
Gannon’s remains were ultimately found March 18 east of Pensacola, Fla., the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The 32-page affidavit — released last week, a day after it was leaked online on social media sites — did not address how the remains were apparently moved to Florida.
The document said investigators also found blood on the rear bumper of Stauch’s black Volkswagen Tiguan.
The discovery of Gannon's remains led to additional charges against Letecia Stauch alleging that she used a gun, a blunt instrument or a knife or other sharp object to kill Gannon.
Authorities believe the boy was killed sometime after 2 p.m. Jan. 27, while her husband and Gannon’s father, Al Stauch, was deployed with the National Guard, the affidavit said.
At the hearing in June, the judge is expected to rule on whether evidence is sufficient to bring Letecia Stauch to trial.
If Judge Werner concludes that evidence is persuasive enough to create the “presumption” that she will be convicted, Leticia Stauch under Colorado law must be jailed without bond pending trial. If prosecutors fail to demonstrate the presumption that a jury will find her guilty, she could be eligible for bond.
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2 in Myrtle Beach, S.C., marking the turning point in a five-week hunt for the missing boy, who was last seen with the woman while his father was away from the home in the Lorson Ranch subdivision.