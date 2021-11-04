Letecia Stauch, the El Paso County woman accused of murdering her stepson, is expected to enter a plea Thursday.
In addition to first-degree murder, Stauch faces 12 other charges related to the death of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, including child abuse and tampering with evidence. If convicted of the top charge, she faces life in prison.
District Attorney Michael Allen, the lead prosecutor on the case, has said he expects Stauch to plead not guilty.
During the 1:30 p.m. hearing, Stauch is expected to enter a plea in a separate case stemming from allegations that she tried to escape from the El Paso County jail while awaiting trial.
Stauch appeared virtually from the jail for earlier hearings, but Fourth Judicial District Judge Gregory Werner has ordered she appear in-person to enter a plea.
Investigators believe Stauch killed Gannon sometime after 2 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2020. She seemingly cooperated with authorities who were searching for Gannon when he was reported missing, but authorities quickly began to suspect a homicide. Deputies searched the Stauch home on Feb. 3.
The Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office in Florida announced it had found Gannon’s body less than two months later on March 18. Santa Rosa County is on the Florida Panhandle, east of Pensacola.
Prosecutors in September presented a substantial trove of evidence linking Stauch to the murder. They said Gannon's blood was found on her shoe, tracking data showed she had traveled to an area near where Gannon's body was found, and her DNA was found on a gun tied to the killing.
Investigators determined that Gannon was shot in the head and stabbed in the chest and back.
A weapons expert determined bullets found in Gannon's head and his pillowcase matched the type of ammunition used in a gun found on the nightstand in Stauch's bedroom. The gun had Stauch's DNA on it, but also the DNA of at least two other people, an investigator testified.
Investigators found Gannon's blood on the bed, on the wall next to it and stained into the floor beneath it.
Defense attorneys sought to create doubt that Stauch committed the murder by suggesting that someone else could have entered the home around the time Gannon died, and sought to tie home security data with the unknown DNA on the gun investigators found.
But FBI agent Andrew Cohen testified in September that Stauch was the only person investigators believe could have committed the murder.
“I haven't seen any evidence of anyone else coming into the house,” Cohen said.