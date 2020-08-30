An El Paso County woman charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon Stauch, says she’s been “abused” at the county jail and received threats that someone may be trying to poison her food.
Letecia Stauch made the claims in a letter to the judge presiding over her case, alleging violations of her constitutional rights.
“On 15-plus times I have been abused in transport, ranging from injured ribs, knot on my head, several ankle and wrist bleeding (sic), bruising on my knee in my cell loss of feeling in my hands several times,” she wrote. Stauch said that she had to drink Ensure, a meal replacement shake, for two weeks because of “poison comments,” and that on Aug. 11, she “received threats in (her) peanut butter.” She did not elaborate.
Stauch’s four-page, handwritten letter was dated Aug. 12 and addressed to 4th Judicial District Judge Gregory Werner. It was made public on Friday.
El Paso County sheriff’s spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby said Sunday she was unaware of Stauch’s letter and would look into the claims. Kirby couldn’t say whether Stauch has lodged formal complaints about her treatment at the jail.
Stauch, 37, reported Gannon missing on Jan. 27, claiming he disappeared after leaving the family's Lorson Ranch home to walk to a friend’s house. Authorities say she concocted the story after killing him in his bedroom and hiding his remains. Gannon's father, Al Stauch, was out of town for National Guard training when his son was allegedly killed.
After authorities spent weeks searching the boy, she was arrested March 2 in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and charged with murder, among other counts. Gannon’s remains were found March 18 in Santa Rosa County in the Florida Panhandle, east of Pensacola, authorities said.
In June, Judge Werner ordered that Stauch receive a mental competency evaluation, after her public defenders said they believe she is mentally unfit to be prosecuted.
A Sept. 8 hearing is scheduled to discuss the status of her competency evaluation, court records show.
In her letter to the judge, Stauch also alleged that deputies are eavesdropping on and possibly recording her phone calls with attorneys. She complained that she hadn’t been able to physically meet with her defense team since March, and that her limited phone calls with them — an hour per day, three days per week — prevented her from adequately participating in her defense.
Stauch is also charged with solicitation to commit escape from the county jail, with prosecutors saying she offered a fellow inmate up to $75,000 for help. Stauch had planned to break a window in her cell and climb out, prosecutors allege.