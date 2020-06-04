The stepmother accused in the murder of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch faces new allegations that she tried to escape from the El Paso County jail, where she is being held without bond.
Letecia Stauch, 36, was served with an arrest warrant Tuesday accusing her of solicitation to commit escape, court records show. She was due to be advised via video at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The offense occurred between May 5 and May 18, but further details weren’t immediately available.
Stauch has faced previous allegations of trying to escape. KKTV reported in March that she tried to get away from El Paso County sheriff’s deputies in Kansas while being brought to Colorado after her arrest in South Carolina. The news station reported that Stauch slipped out of her handcuffs and punched a sheriff's deputy.
Because that crime occurred in Kansas, she couldn’t be prosecuted in Colorado, lead prosecutor Michael Allen previously told The Gazette.
The new allegations against Stauch come a day before she is due to appear in court for a hearing at which a judge will determine the next steps in her murder case.
She had been scheduled for a preliminary hearing, but her attorneys successfully argued for a postponement, saying they hadn’t been able to prepare, partly because of jail video visitation restrictions.
Public defenders representing Stauch also said they haven’t received key evidence against her, including Gannon’s autopsy report.
During Friday’s court appearance, 4th Judicial District Judge Greg Werner could set a new date for a preliminary hearing, at which prosecutors will lay out their evidence against her.
Prosecutors are also expected to file formal charges against Stauch in the alleged escape attempt.
Letecia Stauch reported Gannon missing Jan. 27, saying he had not returned after walking to visit a friend. He was initially considered a runaway.
Three days later, sheriff’s deputies reclassified him as missing and endangered. Stauch was arrested March 2 in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on suspicion of his murder.
Gannon’s remains were found March 18 in Santa Rosa County on the Florida panhandle, east of Pensacola, authorities said.
Investigators believe the boy was attacked with a knife or other weapon while lying on his bed in his basement bedroom, likely on the day he was reported missing, the Sheriff’s Office said in an arrest affidavit.
