The stepmother accused in the killing of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch plotted to wriggle out of her cell at the El Paso County jail by smashing a window with a broom handle, authorities said in alleging that she tried to enlist the help of fellow inmates.
Letecia Stauch, 36, was served with an arrest warrant Tuesday alleging solicitation to commit escape, a felony, court records show. According to a probable cause affidavit, Stauch sought a 40-year-old woman’s help, offering her up to $75,000 in cash that Stauch claimed had been set aside for her by her grandfather to hire an attorney.
Stauch, who is represented by court-appointed attorneys, allegedly said she “would much rather use the money to survive, if you know what I mean,” the tipster said.
Supporting the new allegations are three handwritten letters obtained by investigators, all allegedly written by Stauch. One letter was found in her cell, and Stauch apparently intended to send it to her daughter, authorities said.
That letter was addressed to “Sweetie,” and had Harley, her daughter's first name, written on the back of one page, according to the four-page affidavit. It reassured her, “If something comes up on the news like she is no longer at the jail or missing, to not be afraid,” a sheriff’s deputy wrote.
Prosecutors intend to formally charge Stauch in the alleged escape plot in court on Friday, when she is due to appear at 9 a.m. before 4th Judicial District Judge Gregory Werner.
Authorities say the scheme took shape between May 5 and May 18, with a jailhouse tipster alerting authorities that Stauch had been slipping notes to her and other inmates under their cell doors or through the doorjambs, the affidavit said.
At the time, Letecia Stauch's jailers classified her as “segregation from all,” meaning she was not permitted to be housed with other inmates, nor let out of her cell with other inmates.
It was during her solitary “out time” — an hour a day — that she distributed the letters enlisting the tipster’s help, the affidavit alleged. The tipster had saved two letters she had received, both partially in code, even though Stauch asked her to dispose of them in her toilet, the affidavit said.
The tipster said Stauch boasted "she would fit through the window because she had already measured herself."
Stauch, who must be shackled anytime she is moved by deputies, was reassigned to a new cell in the medical section after authorities uncovered her alleged escape plans.
Stauch has faced previous escape allegations. KKTV reported in March that she tried to get away from El Paso County sheriff’s deputies in Kansas while being brought to Colorado after her arrest in South Carolina. The news station reported that Stauch slipped out of her handcuffs and punched a sheriff's deputy before she was brought back under control.
Because that incident occurred in Kansas, she couldn’t be prosecuted in Colorado, lead prosecutor Michael Allen previously told The Gazette.
The new allegations against Stauch come a day before she was due to appear in court for a hearing at which a judge will determine the next steps in her murder case.
She had been scheduled for a preliminary hearing, but her attorneys successfully argued for a postponement, saying they hadn’t been able to prepare, partly because of jail video visitation restrictions.
Public defenders representing Stauch also said they haven’t received key evidence against her, including Gannon’s autopsy report.
During Friday’s court appearance, Werner could set a new date for a preliminary hearing, at which prosecutors will lay out their evidence against her.
Letecia Stauch reported Gannon missing Jan. 27, saying he had not returned after walking to visit a friend. He was initially considered a runaway.
Three days later, sheriff’s deputies reclassified him as missing and endangered. Stauch was arrested March 2 in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on suspicion of his murder.
Gannon’s remains were found March 18 in Santa Rosa County on the Florida panhandle, east of Pensacola, authorities said.
Investigators believe the boy was killed with a knife or other weapon while lying on his bed in his basement bedroom, likely on the day he was reported missing, the Sheriff’s Office said in an arrest affidavit.