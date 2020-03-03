The stepmother of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, who was the subject of a five-week search, will return to Colorado Springs — perhaps as early as today — to face trial in his death.
Letecia Stauch, 36, was arrested Monday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on suspicion of first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with physical evidence, all felonies.
During the extradition hearing, held at 7 a.m. MST in Myrtle Beach, Judge Clifford L. Welsh told Stauch she could waive extradition, and that if she did so, the state of Colorado would have 20 days to retrieve her.
"To be quite honest, under the facts of this particular situation, I have a feeling it will be much shorter than that," Welsh told her before explaining the extradition process.
"So you said about fighting it, I have to do what, now?" she asked.
The judge again explained that if she didn't fight extradition, the state of Colorado would have 20 days to retrieve her.
"I would be surprised if they weren't already in the air, but that's just me," the judge said. "I have no factual basis for that."
"They were here yesterday," Stauch replied, referencing Colorado law enforcement officers who participated in her arrest.
"So what you want to do, young lady?" Welsh replied, cutting her off.
"Well I've still never been given the opportunity since the beginning to call my attorney and talk to him about any of these things," she said.
"Well, where is your attorney?" Welch asked.
Welsh replied that she needed to call her friend, who has access to the attorney, and that someone told her they'd do that yesterday but did not.
"It doesn't matter either way to me," the judge replied. "I'm just asking the questions. I don't care what the answers are."
Stauch eventually agreed to extradition after the judge told her time spent waiting for an extradition hearing, about 90 days, would be considered her time and not time served, were she to eventually be convicted.
Welsh referenced her fugitive status, to which Stauch said, “Yeah, I didn’t run from you guys. I didn’t have any trouble from you guys.”
Due to the nature of her charges, Welsh advised her, "I don't believe I'd say too much more, okay?"
She then became silent, saying only, "okay," before exiting the area in view of the camera while combing her hair with her fingers, her hands cuffed.
If convicted of first-degree murder, Stauch faces life in prison without parole.
After her hearing, Stauch was moved from the Myrtle Beach jail to the Horry County jail, where she was booked at 8:02 a.m MST Tuesday, according to the jail's log. Until Tuesday morning she had been held at the Myrtle Beach jail on a fugitive from justice warrant. Stauch was waiting for Colorado law enforcement officials to assume custody of her, an officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department told The Gazette around 10 a.m. MST.
Court records show the El Paso County Sheriff's Office in Colorado Springs issued a warrant for her arrest on Friday.
Authorities said Monday the boy's remains haven't been found, and they declined to say how they connected Letecia Stauch to the boy's apparent death. Her arrest affidavit was sealed.
“I never thought I would be standing here — it’s a nightmare," the boy's mother, Landen Hiott, said between sobs at an El Paso County Sheriff's Office news conference Monday announcing the arrest.
In a statement read by a spokeswoman at the Monday press conference, Gannon's father said although he was mourning that his "little boy is not coming home," he couldn't question God for "bringing Gannon home to him."
On Monday the commander of the Colorado National Guard's 100th Missile Defense Brigade, which Gannon's father is a member of, issued a statement about the boy's presumed death.
"My words will fail to accurately describe the sadness and overwhelming grief I feel over today's news," Col. Chris Williams said. "We stand with Al and Landen as they navigate through this tremendously difficult time."
Gannon was last seen Jan. 27 by Stauch, who told investigators that the boy had walked to a friend's home nearby and didn't return.
Gannon's disappearance was initially treated as a runaway. After two days, sheriff's officials referred to him as a missing and endangered child, which allowed them to call on the resources of the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
In the weeks since, the search moved north of the El Paso County border to southern Douglas County. Crews were seen in videotaped footage throwing snow against a sifter, as if searching for small items.
Searchers most recently probed an area near Colorado 105 and Colorado 83, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.
On Monday prosecutor Michael Allen from the district attorney's office in Colorado Springs said efforts will focus on finding Gannon's remains and prosecuting Letecia Stauch.
“One, we still want to bring Gannon home so that he can have a proper burial and his family can achieve the closure that they need," Allen said at the Monday news conference. "But we also want to hold the person that we are charging ... accountable for she did in this case."
KKTV contributed to this report.