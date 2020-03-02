The stepmother of Gannon Stauch was arrested Monday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on suspicion of first-degree murder, as a five-week search for the Colorado Springs-area 11-year-old pivoted from a missing persons case to a murder prosecution.

Authorities said Monday the boy's remains haven't been found and they declined to say how they connected Letecia Stauch to the boy's apparent death. Her arrest affidavit was sealed.

“I never thought I would be standing here — it’s a nightmare," the boy's mother, Landen Hiott, said between sobs at an El Paso County Sheriff's Office news conference announcing the arrest.

Letecia Stauch, 36, was arrested without incident at about 6 a.m. Mountain Time on Monday, El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder said. She is to be held without bond at the Horry County, South Carolina, jail until her extradition to Colorado Springs, officials said at the news conference.

In addition to first-degree murder, Letecia Stauch was arrested on suspicion of child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with physical evidence, all felonies, law enforcement officials said. Court records show the El Paso County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for her arrest on Friday.

Hiott — who, overcome with emotion, sometimes struggled to remain standing during the news conference — held hands with the boy's father, Al Stauch, as authorities announced the arrest. Although Gannon's remains haven't been found, authorities have information expected to "narrow the search," El Paso County Sheriff's Office Lt. Mitch Mihalko said.

"Today I got the worst news and the best news," Hiott said at the news conference. "Obviously we know what the worst news is. The best news is, is that justice will be served and I’ll make sure that justice is served, because my boy did not deserve any of this that has happened to him.”

Hiott said she hoped Gannon’s stepmother, whom she trusted, would pay “100% for this heinous thing that she’s done.”

If convicted, Letecia Stauch faces life in prison without parole.

In a statement read by a spokeswoman, Gannon's father said although he was mourning that his "little boy is not coming home," he couldn't question God for "bringing Gannon home to him."

Monday's arrest and the presumption Gannon was dead meant "we will never play Nintendo again, no more Taco Tuesdays," Al Stauch said.

“The person who committed this heinous, horrible crime is one that I gave more to than anyone else on this planet, and I will carry that burden for a very long time. But the God I believe in is the owner and decider of justice and vengeance, and only he can repay."

The Sheriff’s Office will continue to work closely with the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the FBI and other agencies to investigate the boy’s death, Mihalko said.

Focus on Finding Remains

Prosecutor Michael Allen from the district attorney's office said efforts will focus on finding Gannon's remains and prosecuting Letecia Stauch.

“One, we still want to bring Gannon home so that he can have a proper burial and his family can achieve the closure that they need," Allen said at the Monday news conference. "But we also want to hold the person that we are charging ... accountable for she did in this case."

Sheriff's Office officials declined to answer questions at the press conference.

Gannon was last seen five weeks ago by Letecia Stauch, who told investigators that the boy had walked to a friend's home nearby and didn't return. No information has been released on whether the boy made it to the friend's house.

Gannon's disappearance was initially treated as a runaway. After two days, sheriff's officials referred to him as a missing and endangered child, which allowed them to call on the resources of the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

In the weeks since, the search moved north of the El Paso County border to southern Douglas County. Crews were seen in videotaped footage throwing snow against a sifter, as if searching for small items.

Searchers most recently probed an area near Colorado 105 and Colorado 83, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

Never Worked for Peyton School District

While a LinkedIn profile appearing to belong to Letecia Stauch stating that she is employed as a “curriculum developer” at School District 49, she does not and has never worked for it, the Peyton-based district spokesman David Nancarrow said Monday.

“Whatever she’s posted is not correct,” he said. “We have no motivations for what that is.”

Letecia Stauch received a Colorado license to teach elementary school, special education and secondary social studies in March 2019, according to the Colorado Department of Education.

Letecia Stauch has prior addresses in Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet and Mount Pleasant, all in South Carolina, and in Lumberton and Pembroke, North Carolina, according to public records. She has also used the last names Hardin and Hunt.

In South Carolina, Letecia Stauch was cited with domestic violence-first offense, a misdemeanor, in November 2010, but the case was dismissed.

In North Carolina, she was placed on probation in 2001 and 2002, after being cited with communicating threats in February 2001, simple assault in April 2001, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in June 2001, according to North Carolina state prison records. Details of those crimes, including where they were committed, weren’t available.

She accused Hiott of contributing to what she called “harassment and retaliation” when she worked for seven days as a middle school social studies teachers in Marion County School District in South Carolina. The South Carolina Board of Education suspended her educator certification to teach in May 2016 for “breach of contract in abandoning her teaching duties” with the district.

Letecia Stauch had signed an annual contract with the Marion County School District on June 24, 2015, and had also signed a contract to teach in Charleston, South Carolina, for the same time period, according to court documents. She indicated she left because she experienced “harassment and retaliation at requesting to be released from her contract due to a pending military move,” which she said was denied.

She alleged the harassment and retaliation were because the district superintendent’s niece was her husband’s ex-wife, Hiott. Leticia Stauch threatened to file an equal-opportunity complaint unless she was released from her contract.

“The harassment and retaliation claim was investigated and remains unsubstantiated,” the order of suspension concluded. The suspension was for six months; there is no evidence it was reinstated.

Gazette reporters Lance Benzel and Debbie Kelley contributed to this report.