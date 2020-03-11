A Colorado Springs stepmother suspected of murder in the disappearance of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch is due to appear Tuesday afternoon in a Colorado Springs courtroom.
Letecia Stauch, 36, is expected to be formally charged during an appearance before 4th Judicial District Judge Gregory Werner. She is accused of first-degree murder of a child under 12 by one in a position of trust; child abuse resulting in death; tampering with a deceased human body; and tampering with physical evidence.
The court is expected to schedule her for a preliminary hearing, at which investigators will lay out the case against her for the first time.
The judge could also address a motion from a group of Colorado news organizations, including The Gazette, asking to unseal an affidavit that could explain why Letecia Stauch was arrested.
Attorney Steve Zansberg, president of the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition, filed the motion Monday in El Paso County District Court.
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She waived her right to fight extradition, and has been jailed in El Paso County.
During Letecia Stauch's cross-country extradition from South Carolina, Stauch allegedly “slipped her cuffs” in an El Paso County sheriff’s van and punched a deputy near Abilene, Kansas. The alleged assault led to an unplanned, overnight stop at a Kansas jail, a Kansas sheriff told The Gazette.
The woman reported Gannon missing Jan. 27, saying he had gone to visit a friend. He was initially considered a runaway. Three days later, sheriff's deputies reclassified him as missing and endangered.
Gannon's remains haven't been found and authorities declined to say how they connected Letecia Stauch to the boy's apparent death.
Last week, Stauch appeared before a county judge via videolink from the jail, waiving her right to be advised of potential charges against her.
