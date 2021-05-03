The stepmother accused of killing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch is due back in court this week for what could be the end of her two-month stint acting as her own lawyer.
Stauch, 37, is expected at 3 p.m. Wednesday before 4th Judicial District Judge Gregory Werner at a hearing set for appearance of counsel, the El Paso County District Court docket shows.
While official details are sparse, such hearings generally mean an attorney has been or could be appointed, legal observers say.
“There’s no need for appearance of counsel unless some lawyer is getting involved,” said longtime Colorado Springs attorney Phil Dubois, who isn’t involved in the case. Dubois pointed out that the hearing could entail discussion of Stauch’s advisory counsel — the lawyer appointed to assist her with court filings and procedure — but he said that it commonly signals the appointment of a lawyer or legal team.
The previously unannounced hearing comes amid developments in Stauch’s case that have yet to be made public.
Court records show that Stauch filed a motion on Wednesday and the court entered an order on Friday. The contents of her request and of the court’s ruling are unknown because the records were not posted to a public information website containing Stauch case filings.
The documents were expected to be posted to the website this afternoon, said Jon Sarche, a spokesman for the Colorado Judicial Branch.
Werner appears to be taking up questions about Stauch’s legal representation just more than two months after granting her request to fire her public defenders and take up her own defense at trial.
In pressing her case, Stauch told the judge she would work around the clock to get up to speed on nearly 30,000 pages of discovery — the paper reports prosecutors have amassed thus far — and she brushed aside Werner’s concerns about legal complexities, promising him she had an “ace in the hole” that will clear her name. She has yet to disclose the nature of this evidence.
Stauch’s ability to research her case suffered a hit last month when the El Paso County jail handed her a 90-day suspension from the jail library, which was the only place she could review the bulk of reports in her case.
Stauch had twice refused to use the library during her scheduled time, despite warnings that she would lose her privileges, jail administrators told the court in explaining the suspension.
If Stauch is getting lawyers, she could possibly get the same team of public defenders she had dismissed from her case, observers said.
Stauch is charged with first-degree murder and other counts on allegations that she killed Gannon at their Lorson Ranch home in January 2020 before dumping his body in a rural area near Highway 105 and South Perry Park Road in Douglas County.
The boy's remains were later moved to the Florida panhandle, but how and by whom are among the remaining questions in the case.
Gannon's father, Al Stauch, finalized his divorce from Letecia Stauch on Friday, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.