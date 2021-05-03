The stepmother accused of killing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch has abandoned her bid to represent herself in court and will get court-appointed lawyers, according to documents made public Monday.
Fourth Judicial District Judge Gregory Werner on Friday ordered that Letecia Stauch will be represented by the same team of public defenders that she fired in late February.
The move came two days after Stauch filed a motion asking for representation, newly released legal filings show.
Stauch, 37, is expected at 3 p.m. Wednesday at a hearing set for appearance of counsel.
Werner revisited the issue of Stauch's legal representation roughly than two months after granting her request to fire her public defenders and take up her own defense at trial.
In pressing her case, Stauch told the judge she would work around the clock to get up to speed on nearly 30,000 pages of discovery — the paper reports prosecutors have amassed thus far — and she brushed aside Werner’s concerns about legal complexities, promising him she had an “ace in the hole” that will clear her name. She has yet to disclose the nature of this evidence.
Stauch’s ability to research her case suffered a hit last month when the El Paso County jail handed her a 90-day suspension from the jail library, which was the only place she could review the bulk of reports in her case.
Stauch had twice refused to use the library during her scheduled time, despite warnings that she would lose her privileges, jail administrators told the court in explaining the suspension.
Stauch is charged with first-degree murder and other counts on allegations that she killed Gannon at their Lorson Ranch home in January 2020 before dumping his body in a rural area near Highway 105 and South Perry Park Road in Douglas County.
The boy's remains were later moved to the Florida panhandle, but how and by whom are among the remaining questions in the case.
Gannon's father, Al Stauch, finalized his divorce from Letecia Stauch on Friday, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.