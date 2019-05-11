A private security guard on duty during a shooting Tuesday at a suburban Denver school is reported to have seen the muzzle of a gun around the corner before firing off two rounds, 9News reported.
But the gun was supposedly held by a Douglas County Sheriff's deputy, who was responding to the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch that left one student dead and eight others injured, 9News sources say.
The deputy was not wounded in the incident.
Investigators also are looking at whether the bullet fired by the security guard, who works for BOSS High Level Protection, may have hit and wounded one of the students injured in the attack.
The security guard has not been publicly identified, but 9News reports that he is a former sheriff's deputy and Marine and apprehended one of the suspects in Tuesday's shooting.
The officer's attorney, Robert Burns, could not be reached for comment by 9News Friday. On Thursday, he told 9News, “At this time I can’t confirm or deny any specific action my client may or may not have taken. What I can say is I believe he acted in a manner that prevented further harm, bloodshed, violence to the students and the faculty. But beyond that I can’t really go into specifics.”
The suspects — Devon Erickson, 18, and a 16-year-old boy — will appear in court Wednesday. Erickson is charged with one count of first-degree murder of Kendrick Castillo, 18, and 29 counts of attempted first-degree murder. The pair allegedly went to the school with three handguns and a rifle, which investigators believe they stole from Erickon's father's gun safe.
The two also apparently attempted to light a fire at the house, but it did relatively minor damage.
Castillo was just days away from graduating from STEM School when he threw himself in front of the shooter to halt the potential carnage and was killed.