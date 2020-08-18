The state of Colorado will be under a 30-day ban on open fires, Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday as four major blazes burned in the western portion of the state — one of them the nation's No. 1 fire priority.
"This is, unfortunately, the ideal weather for fires to spread," Polis said at a Tuesday afternoon news conference in Denver, speaking of high temperatures and drought conditions in the state.
The statewide ban prohibits camp fires, fireworks and other open sources of ignition. Public grills, camp stoves and home barbecues are permissible, he said.
The Grizzly Creek fire, near Glenwood Springs, the nation's top firefighting priority, had reached 27,000 acres as of Tuesday, Polis said, adding that reopening I-70 is a top priority.
The Pine Gulch fire, near Grand Junction, had reached more than 87,000 acres as of Tuesday, making it one of the top four wildfires in Colorado history. The Cameron Peak fire, near Redfeather Lakes in Larimer County, was at slightly over 14,000 acres, and the Williams Fork fire, near Fraser, was at nearly 6,7000 acres, he said.
All fires exist mostly on federal land, he added.
Late Tuesday afternoon, Teller County officials reported and were responding to a fire near Florissant.
The only fire with any amount of containment is Pine Gluch, which was at 7% containment as of Tuesday, according to the Bureau of Land Management's Grand Junction field office.
Three out of four active fires were likely caused by human behavior, officials said, adding that the Pine Gulch fire was likely caused by lightening.
"The combined impact on the air quality is profound from all of them," he said. "These fires are challenging. They're challenging in any time," no less during a pandemic.
Poor air quality can cause COVID-like symptoms, state officials said, though they emphasized that diarrhea, fever and chills — all potential coronavirus symptoms — would not occur as a result of fire weather.