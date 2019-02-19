Sixteen states on Monday filed a federal lawsuit challenging President Trump’s national-emergency declaration to pay for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, setting up a showdown with the administration that could go to the Supreme Court and last through the 2020 election.
The complaint, filed in California’s Northern District, seeks judicial intervention to stop the order and accuses Mr. Trump of “flagrant disregard for the separation of powers.” The suit claims that the president’s move undermined Congress by redirecting federal money—some of which was intended for states—toward the wall.
In a joint statement Monday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Attorney General Phil Weiser said they decided to join the effort in part because tens of millions of dollars could be diverted from military construction projects in Colorado to build a border wall.
"In this action, we are fighting for Colorado's interests and defending the rule of law," the two Democrats, who took office last month, said.
The Colorado Springs area is home to several large military installations, including Fort Carson, the Air Force Academy and Peterson Air Force Base, the home of U.S. Northern Command which is responsible for homeland defense. Besides providing for the nation's defense, Polis and Weiser said Colorado's military facilities are important economic drivers.
The announcement came on the same day protesters gathered in frigid weather in Colorado Springs and at the state Capitol to protest the emergency declaration.
“President Trump has veered the country toward a constitutional crisis of his own making,” the lawsuit said.
California led the lawsuit and was joined by Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon and Virginia — all of which have Democratic attorneys general and all but one of which are led by Democratic governors.