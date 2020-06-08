Teller County can reopen casinos, bars and places of worship, among other venues, as well as host public gatherings, thanks to a state variance received Sunday.
The waiver also allows for the reopening of gyms and movie theaters. The reopening of casinos involves only the operation of slot machines; the reopening of game tables will be considered again in three weeks, said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, director of the state health department, in the Sunday letter to the Teller County Board of County Commissioners.
It additionally allows for indoor restaurant dining and place-of-worship capacity of a maximum of 175 individuals, up from the 50 maximum allowed indoors under state guidance.
Under the variance, outdoor events of more than 10 people must be approved by the Teller County Board of Health. Festivals, fairs and concerts are still prohibited due to the high risk of exposure, the letter states.
"This is great news. It will help our local economy and get people back to work," said Teller County Commissioner Marc Dettenrieder in an emailed statement.
Requirements for the relaxed restrictions include the maintenance of a 6-foot social-distancing space between individuals; a limit of 50% of the posted occupancy code, with a maximum of 175 people inside and 250 outside; and the disinfecting of theaters between movie showings. Employees at the mentioned venues must wear face masks.
The variance allows for temperature-monitoring of employees at such venues to be optional instead of mandatory.
The county has had 33 cases of coronavirus thus far, with one case in the past two weeks. If it exceeds seven cases in two weeks, the state will need to be notified and a mitigation plan implemented in an attempt to bring virus transmission levels below the threshold at which the variance was approved, according to the letter.
The variance can be rescinded at any time, the letter adds.
Churches, gyms, pools and outdoor recreation activities have been given greater leeway to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, but, in Colorado Springs, there's been no rush to take advantage of the looser restrictions.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released guidelines Thursday allowing for the resumption of activities of groups up to a maximum of 10 people, socially distanced and wearing face masks when possible. The guidelines applied to parks, pools, gyms, churches, rafting and fishing.
Among the larger fitness centers in Colorado Springs, Villa Sports has reopened, and VASA Fitness and Life Time Fitness posted that they planned to open next week.
Houses of worship were granted greater freedom on Thursday by the state to resume gatherings at 50% of capacity up to a maximum of 50 people.
Attendees who are not of the same household must be seated at least 6 feet apart. The state previously allowed houses of worship to hold gatherings of no more than 10 people.
Greater freedom for faith groups to meet has been a priority locally, and El Paso County submitted a variance to the state that would have allowed churches to open at 25% occupancy last week. The state did not respond to the variance before issuing the latest guidance.
Gazette reporters Liz Henderson, Mary Shinn and Wayne Heilman contributed to this report.