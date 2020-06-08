Ron Fitch, chief administrative officer of UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, inside the new auxiliary medical site in Woodland Park on March 31. The surge hospital facility is the first to open in the Pikes Peak region, prepared to take in patients if the hospitals run out of beds during the COVID-19 pandemic. The site contains 50 beds with a surge up to 120 beds, and is equipped with oxygen. "There is no set rules as far as what types of patients will be in the facility," said Dr. Jeremy DeWall, Teller County medical director. DeWall announced the facility has the capabilities to be able to handle a wide range of patients as needed at the site.