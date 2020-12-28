Colorado Springs police arrested a man suspected of stealing a box truck from a Colorado Springs business Saturday morning, police said.
The suspect, 25-year-old Ethan Bryant, was suspected of stealing the vehicle from a business near South Circle Drive and Janitell Road. The vehicle got stuck in a ditch when Bryant tried to drive the truck onto southbound Interstate 25, near exit 137.
A state trooper saw the stuck vehicle and stopped to help. While talking to the driver, the trooper discovered the truck was stolen.
Bryant was arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle theft.
Colorado Springs police took over the investigation.