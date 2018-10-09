Residents can "talk transportation" with state officials at a town hall from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The meeting will be at the Sand Creek Library, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
The Colorado Department of Transportation is holding a statewide series of meetings so Coloradans can interact with their local transportation commissioners, talk to CDOT staff and learn about projects in their region, says a CDOT news release.
Residents also can call in to CDOT's "telephone town hall" for southeast Colorado at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17. CDOT will call area residents at random. To participate, call 1-877-229-8439 and enter the PIN number 112034.