The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will hold a live press conference Thursday morning with the director of its state emergency operations center and the incident commander for the state's coronavirus response.
The press conference, for media only, will occur at 11 a.m. The Gazette will be in attendance and bring you the latest here.
At a Wednesday press conference state officials said coronavirus could overwhelm Colorado hospitals by June unless the state increases the number of beds for the most seriously ill patients and develops a system for freeing them up as patients recover.
Gov. Jared Polis put it in starker terms: The state’s hospitals can’t currently “treat everybody who might get sick and has the potential to get better.”
“The physical space and capacity within our health care system will be challenged,” Scott Bookman, the state’s coronavirus incident commander, said at a news conference at the state’s emergency operations center in Centennial.
To meet the expected surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in coming weeks, Colorado will need more of everything — intensive care beds for the critically ill; beds for those who require hospitalization but aren’t critically ill; doctors, nurses and other health care workers; and medical equipment and supplies, Bookman said.
Colorado could need at least 5,000 beds — 1,800 are available — for the gravely ill by mid-April and at least 10,000 to 12,000 more beds for other coronavirus patients by mid-May, he said.
The state also needs to plan for transferring patients as they recover, he said, to free up capacity for those who need the highest level of care to survive.
The state had 3,342 cases diagnosed as of Wednesday, with 620 hospitalized.
- The press conference is wrapping up.
- Diagnosis/death numbers will not be updated again until approximately 4 p.m., officials said.
- Let local public health agencies know about non-essential businesses that are staying open, Willis said. "Voluntary compliance is the path ahead to keep us all safe."
- "It's a tall order," Willis said of the state's goal to set up thousands of hospital beds and acquire thousands of ventilators ahead of mid April, when a surge could occur. "We're very concerned. It's a heavy lift, and a lot of things have to come together very, very rapidly."
- Most temporary surge sites are in the contract/leasing phase; construction has not begun on any sites, Willis said.
- The state lab does not have any backlog, Willis said, though he has heard reports that private labs have a backlog as long as six to 10 days.
- "We are following the trend lines. Everything is proportional and directional even thought we understand there are probably 10 times" more people in the state who have coronavirus than have tested positive for it, Bookman said when asked how important/helpful state diagnosis numbers are when access to testing is so limited. He later clarified to say actual cases could be four to 10 times more than reported due to lack of testing.
- The number of ventilators in use in the state varies by the hour, and the state is monitoring, Bookman said.
- The state continues to evaluate the efficacy of blood testing for coronavirus. At this point there are no plans to use it widely, Bookman said.
- "The timing of the surge is the most important part of everything were doing regarding social distancing. There's a massive supply chain shortage at this point. ... We know we're short thousands of ventilators. ... That's why we're being so aggressive in our social distancing message," Bookman said.
- The state has a number of supply orders in with FEMA, said Mike Willis, director of the state emergency operations center.
- We're starting to see a larger amount of "widespread community transmission," including at nursing homes, said Scott Bookman, incident commander for the state's coronavirus response.