The Colorado Supreme Court on Monday rejected a request by Gov. John Hickenlooper to resolve possible conflicts between the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights and the Gallagher Amendment.
The court did not say why it denied the request.
Hickenlooper submitted interrogatories Nov. 20, asking the court to review conflicts between Gallagher, which voters adopted in 1982, and TABOR, passed by state voters in 1992. Critics say the clash between amendments is siphoning off tax revenue for schools and local services such as firefighting.
Local governments can't fund "even limited essential services," Hickenlooper's filing said. "... It has resulted in the steady erosion of the budgets of local governments in communities throughout the state that rely on property taxes."
The erosion is about to get a lot worse.
The Gallagher Amendment permanently set the shares of total property tax paid statewide: Homeowners pay 45 percent; businesses, 55 percent.
The amendment also fixed the assessment rate on most commercial property at 29 percent of value, but it called for the rate on residential property to slide up or down at a uniform level statewide as property values change so homeowners keep paying 45 percent of property taxes.
Experts say the substantial hike in home values over the past 36 years has shifted the tax burden onto commercial properties, which haven't seen the same increases in value.
TABOR bars tax increases unless approved by voters. One interpretation is that TABOR blocks the residential adjustments called for by Gallagher, thus pushing down residential assessment rates statewide as property values have increased sharply in metro Denver.
As a result, residential assessment rates have dropped from 21 percent in 1983 to 7.2 percent in 2018, Hickenlooper wrote.
In 2019, that rate is expected to drop to 6.1 percent, the lowest in history. Tax revenue to special districts, for libraries, firefighting and other services, will drop with it.
The Colorado State Fire Chiefs were disappointed by the court ruling, but they aren't giving up, said Executive Director Garry Briese.
The group will meet with lawmakers to see what the General Assembly is willing to do in 2019, he said. "We would like them to address in some manner the unintentional negative synergy between Gallagher and TABOR," Briese said.
The legislature sets the residential assessment rate, but it's required to do so at 6.1 percent next year.
That rate drop will spell fiscal disaster for most fire protection districts in Colorado, slashing their revenue by 25 percent, Briese said. "That revenue is not recoverable from any other source."
The fire chiefs intend to ask the legislature to resubmit the interrogatories to the state Supreme Court. The big question is whether the state can respond quickly enough if the court addresses the issue.
"The reality is, we will continue to have emergencies, fires, and we have to respond," Briese said. "The revenues to do that are declining."
Colorado Politics' Ernest Luning and Mark Harden contributed to this story.