A bill to let more Colorado motor vehicle offices help undocumented migrants get a driver’s license or state identification card passed the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday.
Senate Bill 139 won 5-2 approval, with Sen. Jack Tate, R-Centennial, voting in favor with the Democrats.
Four more motor vehicle offices would be added in the next fiscal year, with three more the following year, to offer first-time appointments for driver’s licenses to undocumented residents.
The phase-in amendment was offered by Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose, the bill’s sponsor. The program is self-funded through fees for the licenses, which are good for three years.
No one testified against the bill Thursday.
The program is something of a victim of its own success, as demand has far exceeded the appointments available. People sometimes drive from the Eastern Plains to Grand Junction on the Western Slope, where first-time license appointments are offered.
Workers at the state’s 120 family-owned dairy farms, mostly in northeastern Colorado, pay up to $1,000 to brokers who get appointments for their workers, testified Brock Herzberg of the Colorado Dairy Association.
Even license renewal appointments, available at only one office, are up for sale, Herzberg said.
“Our [dairy] owners are willing to pay the ($100 license) fee” as part of an employee package, he said. “It’s important for them to have these licenses and documentation.”
“The program hasn’t worked as efficiently as we would have liked,” said Sen. Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City, the bill’s other sponsor. Moreno said some people book appointments months in advance.
The driver’s licenses don’t allow undocumented residents to vote or use them as identification for employment. The license is marked: “Not Valid For Federal Identification, Voting or Public Benefit Purposes.”
Sen. Rob Woodward, R-Loveland, said he tried to make an appointment, as a test, and found it impossible.
The problems are twofold: too few offices and too few appointments, said Angel Lopez. Ranchers need their workers to have licenses to drive and manage equipment, but they often must miss work to travel for their appointments, she said.
The state capped the program appointments at 66,000 in legislation last year. When the cap was reached, two of three offices for first-time appointments would be closed. That cap will be reached in June, the Department of Revenue reported.
Woodward tried to slow the bill’s adoption by asking that it include a clause that would allow a challenge to the law on the 2020 ballot.
“I’m not convinced this is a safety issue,” he said.
“Do you drive?” asked Coram.
“Do you have insurance? If you look at your insurance, you’re paying a fee for uninsured motorists. This affects everyone in the state.”
Sen. Paul Lundeen, R-Monument, said he had hoped the federal government would deal with immigration and was “reticent to relieve pressure” on that debate with bills like this one.
Coram got laughs when he responded: “I’m not comfortable waiting on Congress to do anything. It will happen when there is peace in the Middle East and mattresses are not on sale.”
The bill now moves to the Senate Appropriations Committee.