Fellow Republicans have unanimously appointed new state Sen. Dennis Hisey, a former El Paso County commissioner, to the Joint Budget Committee.
Rarely does a freshman legislator get sent to the JBC, said term-limited Republican Senate President Kevin Grantham, whom Hisey is replacing in Senate District 2.
“It’s rather unusual,” Grantham said. “Usually that is a testament to the ability of the individual and the background of the individual.”
Hisey's county experience put him in tune with the committee's priorities and terminology, his predecessor said.
“It’s a short ramp-up time from when you finally get past the election to, 'Oh, my God, I’m going to be sworn in.' But he’s far more capable than his predecessor in doing that,” Grantham joked.
District 2 covers Peyton, Calhan and Fountain, then takes in Idaho Springs to the north.
Hisey beat Democratic opponent Beth Harz on Nov. 6 by nearly 2-to-1.
Knowing that the race likely would lean his way, Hisey said, he chatted with Senate Majority Leader Chris Holbert about a possible appointment to the JBC, the powerful bipartisan group that manages the state budget.
“And we just kind of left it there,” Hisey said. “Then some time later, when I was talking to him again, he said, ‘You mentioned the JBC. Well, it’s a possibility.’”
He said he's now attending daily meetings of the committee to learn about its recent work and set priorities, and he's been "somewhat familiar" with the issues thanks to his county experience.
The JBC likely will take up funding for child welfare programs when the next Legislature convenes Jan. 4. Hisey said he'd also consider offering incentives statewide to companies that build affordable housing.
“It was a surprise issue in my district. It didn’t matter where I was, affordable housing or worker-type housing was an issue,” he said. “And homelessness has become an issue in Cañon City as the homeless kind of spread from the Colorado Springs and the Pueblo area. It’s a fairly recent phenomenon.”
Hisey will have valuable insight into such human services issues because of his county work, Grantham said.
“The state has to provide the funding, and the counties are providing the services,” he said. “He’s going to have a unique perspective on what we can and cannot do.”
Transportation also remains a top issue. Hisey said he doesn't anticipate more money going to Interstate 25, which already is being widened between Castle Rock and Monument in a $350 million project. More likely, he said, the state might issue bonds to build and maintain roads, and the JBC would have to find the money to pay for them.
“The mountain passes need some pretty significant help, including a slower lane for the trucks that are going over them every day,” Hisey said. “The I-70 corridor is also an issue for me. Come ski season, (people along that corridor) feel like they’re prisoners in their own home, and they can’t get on the interstate to go in town and have lunch on a Saturday.”
“I agree there needs to be more lanes," Grantham said, "but then it becomes an issue of where. There’s only so much you can fit in there side by side when the entire canyon goes straight up and down. It doesn’t cost the same, like laying asphalt on the Eastern Plains. It’s a whole different animal.”
New roads or byways also could encroach on historical towns or buildings, which can sour residents quickly, Grantham said.
The state Department of Corrections also will require JBC attention, said Grantham and outgoing Committee Chairman Kent Lambert.
Cañon City is home to the maximum-security Colorado State Penitentiary.
“The growth in population and in the prison system will require some cool heads and some smart heads,” Grantham said. “That always costs money.”
The JBC could push an investment in the system's infrastructure, Lambert said, and it might transfer to Denver specialized operations, such as a medical center and training for sex offenders, “that aren’t doing very well” in Cañon City.
But with a new Democratic governor and Democratic control of the state House and Senate, he said, Hisey and his fellow JBC Republican, Rep. Bob Rankin, could face challenges.
“It’s more difficult when you just don’t have the votes to get a lot of things passed or to stop things from passing,” Lambert said. “The No. 1 tool you have is transparency.”