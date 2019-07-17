The state is seeking $25 million in federal funds for a series of projects that would make it easier and safer to get to military posts in the Colorado Springs area, state officials said Wednesday.
The grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation would help foot the roughly $130 million bill for improvements on Colorado 94, South Academy Boulevard, Interstate 25 and an entrance road to Fort Carson, Gov. Jared Polis told local military and community leaders at a meeting at the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments headquarters.
“The vitality of the Pikes Peak Region is a key part of Colorado ‘s success, and we want to make sure that our pillars in the Pikes Peak Region, like our military installations, can be accessed safety and predictably, even as the civilian population continues to grow,” Polis said.
The bid for federal funding comes as state transportation officials are touring Colorado gauge transportation needs in all 64 counties. CDOT officials will return to El Paso County for a public meeting on Aug. 6.
Other federal funds and contributions from the state, El Paso County and the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority would help pay for the projects, which are:
- Safety improvements on Colorado 94, a key route connecting Colorado Springs to Schriever and Peterson Air Force bases. A westbound passing lane, about a mile long, would also be constructed roughly 5 miles east of U.S. 24.
- Widening of South Academy Boulevard from two lanes to three lanes between I-25 and Bradley Road
- Upgrades on about 7 miles of I-25 between South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue, including median barriers, wider shoulders, and bridge improvements
- Reconstruction of Charter Oak Ranch Road from Santa Fe Avenue to Fort Carson’s Gate 19 and other improvements at the road’s intersection with Santa Fe Avenue
CDOT applied on Monday for the money, from U.S. DOT’s Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant program. This year, the program has made $900 million available for road, bridge, transit, port and rail projects across the country, according to a news release from the federal agency.
Winners likely will be announced in a few months, said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew.
Support from local governments and the military should give the application a competitive edge, she said.
“We know that these are projects that are important to the U.S. military,” Lew said.
Design plans are already in the works for some of the projects, including the Charter Oak Ranch Road and I-25 improvements, said CDOT Regional Transportation Director Karen Rowe. If the state wins the grant, officials are aiming to start construction in the spring and complete all the projects by the end of 2022, she said.