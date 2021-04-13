People who received an initial dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at Dr. Moma Health and Wellness clinic in Colorado Springs should consider that dose invalid and start the shots anew, state health officials announced late Tuesday night.
The medical spa inside the Satellite Hotel in southeast Colorado Springs, had its vaccination privileges suspended and thousands of doses confiscated last Friday after El Paso County Public Health officials observed the clinic during its vaccination process and reported potential irregularities in the handling and storage of the vaccines.
After investigating the clinic’s storage, handling, and record-keeping practices, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment could not determine the viability of the vaccines, officials said. Following a consultation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state department on Tuesday released guidance for those who received vaccines at the Moma clinic.
People who received on dose of the Pfizer vaccine from the medical spa are advised to assume their dose is invalid and get two additional doses of the vaccine. The first dose should be administered 21 days after the invalid dose, and the final dose should be taken three weeks after that.
Patients who got the Moderna vaccine at the Moma clinic should get a dose 28 days after the invalid dose, and get a final dose 28 days later, state officials said.
Vaccine recipients who don’t know which vaccine they received at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic should receive two additional doses of either Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, the state health department advised.
Most people only received a single dose at the Moma clinic, according to records. But people who received two doses should consider them both invalid and get one additional dose of the vaccine – 21 days after the last dose for Pfizer recipients, and 28 days afterwards for Moderna recipients.
“Because of lack of clinical data, the CDC does not recommend that people get more than three doses of any COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of validity,” the release stated.
Coloradans who had an appointment canceled and have not yet received their first dose of vaccine, or who need an additional shot, can use the state health department’s online list of providers to locate a new provider and schedule a vaccination.