The state’s case against admitted Planned Parenthood shooter Robert Lewis Dear Jr. remains on hold because state mental health evaluators haven’t had access to him in federal custody, a judge said in court Friday.
In December, federal authorities indicted Dear, 61, on new charges, and he was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Office, which retains custody over him.
A judge postponed a competency update expected Friday in 4th Judicial District Court in Colorado Springs in another consequence of Dear’s federal prosecution taking precedence over state charges.
U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn in Denver “cited four years of lengthy delays” in announcing the new charges. Federal prosecutors later said in court they believe that mental health experts who work in the federal system could clear Dear for trial. A state judge all but froze his prosecution in the state courts in May 2016, after state experts found he wasn’t fit to be prosecuted and should instead be treated at the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo.
Dear had been held for treatment ever since — until December.
In federal court, Dear is charged with 65 counts of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act and three counts of use of a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in death where the killing is a murder.
The new charges leave Dear eligible for the death penalty, though the U.S. Attorney’s Office hasn’t indicated whether it will pursue a capital case.
During the brief hearing in Colorado Springs on Monday, Judge William Bain postponed Dear’s next competency update until May 19.
Dear, who was 57 at the time of the attack, drove from Hartsel, 70 miles west of Colorado Springs, with a small arsenal in his pickup.
During a bloody five-hour standoff at Planned Parenthood, he fired 198 bullets and took aim at a propane tank he allegedly placed in a parking lot with the intent to ignite it. Jennifer Markovsky, Ke’Arre Stewart, and University of Colorado-Colorado Springs officer Garrett Swasey were killed.
He said at a later courtroom that he committed the attacks as a "warrior for the babies."
State psychiatrists have concluded that Dear has been consumed for years by unfounded fears that he is being surveilled by the federal government.
The Pueblo County Attorney’s Office has repeatedly sought permission to forcibly medicate him at the Pueblo hospital. Although details of his treatment aren’t public, nothing has changed about his diagnosis in four years.
District Attorney Dan May has said the state case — alleging 179 state counts against Dear — will remain open pending the outcome of the federal prosecution.