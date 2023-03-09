The Colorado State Patrol is asking the public for information on a hit-and-run crash that left one pedestrian dead Wednesday night in southern Colorado.

CSP said 34-year-old Cyril Carragher was found dead after the collision on Colorado 17 in the town of Mosca. The vehicle, which has not been identified, left the scene.

A news release said the vehicle involved may be a black semi-truck with a tanker trailer and possible damage to the front, based on a preliminary investigation. Capt. Nathan Lyons with CSP said black paint chips were found at the scene and the truck described in the news release was captured on the surveillance camera of a local business.

Lyons said there are not any known witnesses of the crash at this point in the investigation. CSP is asking anyone with information related to a vehicle matching the description of the crash to call the Colorado State Patrol Alamosa Communications Center at 719-589-5807 and reference case number 5B230178.

Lyons also said it's possible that the driver of the involved vehicle may not have realized a pedestrian was struck. The speed limit of the highway is 50 mph in the area where collision occurred and there is no crosswalk.