A man and two women were killed in a rollover crash involving several vehicles Sunday in El Paso County east of Colorado Springs, the Colorado State Patrol said. 

Three other people were injured in the crash about 3 p.m. at Space Village Avenue and Marksheffel Road, Gazette news partner KKTV reported. They were taken to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol told KKTV that the driver of a Honda CRV ran a stop sign on  Space Village and collided with a truck and a Jeep on Marksheffel.

The CRV rolled, killing the driver and two passengers, all of whom are believed to have been wearing seat belts, KKTV reported.

KKTV said a State Patrol spokesman described the crash as an "extremely violent collision at a high rate of speed." 

This is developing story. Stay with gazette.com for updates.  

