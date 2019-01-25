A 62-year-old man reportedly driving in the wrong direction on U.S. 24 was killed in a crash Thursday night near Peterson Road, the Colorado State Patrol reported.
Gary Richardson of Peyton was going west in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 24 when he crashed into a woman, 30-year-old Kaila Patti of Colorado Springs, driving a Dodge Durango, State Patrol said.
Patti attempted to steer out of the way but could not avoid Richardson's Toyota Solara.
Richardson was transported to a local hospital, where he died. He was not wearing a seatbelt, State Patrol said.
The collision happened about 6:30 p.m., closing the highway for three hours.
State Patrol has not yet determined if speed, alcohol and drugs, or medical complications were factors in the crash.
The death is the county's first traffic fatality this year.