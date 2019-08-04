traffic
Caption +

Northbound traffic on Interstate 25 near Woodmen Road exit. Photo courtesy of CDOT
Show MoreShow Less

State officials will be in Colorado Springs this week to talk to residents and local leaders about the Pikes Peak region's transportation needs.  

The Colorado Department of Transportation will hold a meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave.

The event is part of the agency's statewide tour to gauge transportation priorities in all of Colorado's 64 counties and collect input for project planning over the next decade, said CDOT spokesman Matt Inzeo. 

$25 million sought for roads to Colorado Springs military posts

El Paso County commissioners will be at the meeting. 

For more information about CDOT's 10-year planning effort, visit YourTransportationPlan.com. Residents can also weigh in by taking an online survey, available on the website. 

Crews to begin installing traffic lights at I-25 on-ramps next week

Tags

Load comments