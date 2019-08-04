State officials will be in Colorado Springs this week to talk to residents and local leaders about the Pikes Peak region's transportation needs.
The Colorado Department of Transportation will hold a meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave.
The event is part of the agency's statewide tour to gauge transportation priorities in all of Colorado's 64 counties and collect input for project planning over the next decade, said CDOT spokesman Matt Inzeo.
El Paso County commissioners will be at the meeting.
For more information about CDOT's 10-year planning effort, visit YourTransportationPlan.com. Residents can also weigh in by taking an online survey, available on the website.