As of Wednesday, the state had 10,878 diagnosed cases of coronavirus, though officials have said the actual count could be up to 10 times larger, due to lack of access to testing.
Deaths totaled 508 as of yesterday.
Gov. Jared Polis' stay at home order is set to expire Sunday, with the state shifting to a state of "safer at home," which will entails vulnerable populations being asked to stay at home unless absolutely necessary; no groups of more than 10 people being allowed; and night clubs, gyms, and spas remaining closed.
- The state is getting shipments of personal protective equipment every day, and those supplies are pushed out to "partners," Tuneberg said.
- State and local health agencies will be running COVID tests, with a goal of running several thousand per day, Bookman said. He gave no further information on testing.
- Residents of Colorado are being asked not to travel outside their county unless the travel is necessary or for work, and some neighboring states are giving similar guidance, Hunsaker Ryan said. "A regional approach ... is the best way to go," she added.
- Asymptomatic transmission occurs in anywhere between 25 and 50% of cases. "This is what's really made it tricky" when it comes to transmission within nursing and long-term care facilities, Hunsaker Ryan said. Early restrictions on who could enter these facilities that included temperature screens weren't enough due to asymptomatic transmission, she added. Sometimes you can pick up asymptomatic cases "as we've moved around and have started testing programs at these facilities." The state is working to streamline getting personal protective equipment to facilities, she said. "They're in a new realm with this level of infectious-disease control."
- Greater restrictions will need to be placed on personal service providers like tattoo artists if personal protective equipment continues to be in short supply, Hunsaker Ryan said.
- The governor is "contemplating" a safer-at-home "order," Hunsaker Ryan said.
- If community transmission is high, local officials could issue a stay-home order, Hunsaker Ryan said. Local officials who wish for less restriction than those mandated by the state can submit a plan to the state for consideration. Part of that plan is an early-warning system for citizens that will include specific triggers for instituting tighter restrictions.
- The state will use a three-part approach to contract-tracing: enhancing the workforce to tackle the task, hiring "COVID navigators" to help those who have been diagnosed or who are being tested stay home safely, and enabling contract tracing through the technology, Tuneberg said.
- On the call today are Scott Bookman, incident commander for state's coronavirus response; Sarah Tuneberg, director of the Innovation Response Team; and Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the state health department.