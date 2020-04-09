Scott Bookman, front, Colorado incident commander for the effort to deal with the effects of COVID-19, responds to a question as Colorado Governor Jared Polis looks on during a news conference as a statewide stay-at-home order remains in effect in an effort to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Centennial, Colo. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.