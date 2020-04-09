State officials will update Coloradans on the coronavirus crisis Thursday morning via a remote press briefing.
- The 100 ventilators President Trump said would be sent to Colorado should be able to be inventoried in the next 24 hours, officials said.
- State officials refused to answer whether or not law enforcement have the authority to detain individuals on the street for being out during the stay-at-home order but said law enforcement officers are not pulling over or contacting individuals simply for being out.
- A little over $50 million has been spent on personal protective equipment by the state, much of which will be reimbursable, Willis said.
- There are members of the emergency operation staff who are self-quarantined, Willis said. Officials again refused to answer whether emergency operations staff, beyond the one previously announced who tested positive, and the governor had been tested.
- "I think it's important for the public to understand that some social distancing measures will be necessary as we come out of the first wave. We'll still need to change some of our habits ... to particularly protect our vulnerable populations. Folks over 60, whether we do it some sort of official policy guidance, you can expect to be encouraged to do social distancing for the foreseeable future," Willis said.
- We believe it's likely there are cases in every county but don't have lab confirmation of those cases, Bookman said.
- "The updated information really leads us to believe we have pushed the peak into May at least. ... The social distancing has worked and we have pushed that cure to the right as we've hoped to," Bookman said.
- At this point we have an excess of ventilators for the state and are preparing to bring more in, Bookman said. We continue to expect to see a surge of patients in the coming weeks, he said.
- A lack of specimen collection kits and personal protective equipment persist, Bookman said.
- State officials would provide an answer as to whether or not Gov. Jared Polis had been tested for coronavivurs.
- Sterilization methods for repeat usage of personal protective equipment are under consideration, Bookman said.
- The state has acquired refrigeration units, but currently there is no need for them, Bookman said.
- Social distancing efforts are working and the stay-at-home efforts are working. The state continues to prepare for a surge of patients, in case it arrives, Bookman said.
