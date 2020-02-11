The Union Printers Home nursing home and assisted living facility will be shuttered after its 100-plus residents are relocated, a state official said Wednesday.
"Once all of the residents are out, it will be closed," Peter Myers, public information officer for the state health department’s Health Facilities and Emergency Medical Services division, told The Gazette. "It's really a matter of making sure we have a safe transfer."
The facility will not have an additional chance to recover its license. On Tuesday the state issued a summary suspension of the facility's license, an action taken when moving to revoke a license entirely, Myers said.
The suspension came after the state health department received a complaint about a female resident's death at the nursing home last week. The state couldn't provide additional information, but the El Paso County Coroner's Office confirmed that a woman, Margarita Sam, was found dead at the facility on Feb. 3.
The decision to suspend operations was made after a "pattern of non-compliance" in which the death played a part, Myers said.
"Staying within the regulations and their performance in doing that has gotten worse rather than better," Myers said.
The Union Printers Home has a target closure date of March 27, but must stay open until all residents are placed elsewhere, a spokeswoman for an outside agency brought in by the state to run the facility through closure told The Gazette on Wednesday.
"We are here to help every last resident," said Heather Terhark, vice president of ancillary services at Vivage Senior Living. "They will receive good care throughout all of this."
Myers was unaware of who would foot the bill for outside management through closure.
Medicare.gov shows the facility has been awarded two out of a possible five stars, earning it a “below average” rating. Facilities are rated based on health inspections, staffing and quality measures, according to the website.
The facility received one star out of five for its health inspection rating, putting it in the “much below average” category. The rating is based on each active provider’s three most recent health inspection surveys, as well as findings from the past three years of complaint information and inspection revisits, according to the website.
The website lists the facility’s total number of health citations at 29, above the Colorado average of 7.9 and the U.S. average of 8.2.
The Printers Home has been assessed two federal fines in the past three years: one of $61,770 in March 2019 and one of $31,107 in November 2017, according to Medicare.gov.
Kansas-based Heart Living Centers LLC took over operations at the facility in 2014.
The Colorado Springs Police Department has not responded to repeated requests for further information about the woman's death.