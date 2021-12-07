Thursday's State of the Region has been postponed until January because the keynote speaker, El Paso County Commission Chairman Stan VanderWerf, tested positive on Monday morning for COVID-19.
VanderWerf spoke about having the virus Tuesday during the regular county commission meeting, saying he was feeling "pretty good" and that postponing the State of the Region, an annual event recapping county achievements and economic progress, was the right choice. He was one of four commissioners who participated in the meeting remotely for safety.
Commissioner Cami Bremer thanked the community for "pivoting" with the county's decision to delay.
"That decision wasn’t made lightly or quickly or flippantly," she said.
Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez said the board might be sending a mixed message around the coronavirus by rescheduling the event because one person is sick and that he disagreed with the decision to delay.
The county board has emphasized for months the importance of residents making appropriate decisions to keep themselves safe from the virus and the commissioners have opposed mandates of any kind.
The event was expected to draw 410 attendees, said Andrea Mensink, spokeswoman for the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation. Tickets purchased for the Thursday event will be valid in January.
The event is now planned to take place from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at Boot Barn Hall.
Last year the State of the Region was held virtually.