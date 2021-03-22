Colorado officials could end the state's top-down approach to COVID-19 restrictions in the next three to four weeks under a plan that would give authority to counties to determine what health care measures would be in place, Gov. Jared Polis told restaurant owners Sunday.
Two restaurant owners on the call described Polis's comments. The governor organized the Sunday afternoon call with industry officials, who pressed him on capacity limits and future restrictions. He assured the restauranteurs the color-coded dial would be going away shortly and that individual municipalities and entities would be given the reins, the two owners said.
The dial is the state's method of determining the severity of restrictions in various counties, assigning colors based on the number of cases and other factors, and assigning limits based on the categories, which range from blue, the least restrictive, to purple, the most severe. El Paso County remains in the yellow category with continued limits on restaurant, gym and other business capacities.
In an email Monday afternoon, Denver officials said they were "providing feedback on the State's proposal to make the Dial discretionary on April 16."
By mid-April, the state department of Public Health and Environment "intends to move to a more local model, allowing local public health agencies to assume more control over capacity restrictions that are currently determined by the dial," according to the email.
Such a shift would signal that Polis considers the state's front-line role in fighting the pandemic to be nearing its end.
"I think (the state) is really looking to get themselves out of the decision-making and handing everything off to the local municipalities to be making decisions, so it goes back to the mayors ..." said Ryan Fletter, owner of the Barolo Grill in central Denver. "
The possible end of the color-coded tiers is bouyed by the state's vaccination rollout, which should be completed weeks ahead of schedule. Polis has said that by the end of May, every Coloradan who wants a dose should be able to get one.
But more-contagious COVID-19 variants could hinder the draw-down. Two variants represent as much as 30% of total cases in the state. But hospitalizations have continued to plateau, as have new case counts. State officials have said that Colorado's in a race against the variants to vaccinate as many residents as possible before the strains can cause significant damage.