Rep. Tony Exum, D-Colorado Springs was leading Sen. Dennis Hisey, R-Colorado Springs, in the race for a state senate seat in southeast Colorado Springs that is expected to play a pivotal role in which party controls the upper chamber.
In three local house races, Rep. Marc Snyder, D-Manitou Springs; community activist Stephanie Vigil and Harrison School District 2 Board of Education member Regina English were all leading after most mail-in ballots were counted Tuesday. Democrats were expected to hold onto control of the lower chamber after holding a 17-seat advantage before Tuesday’s election, but Republicans could gain control of the state senate by flipping four seats.
Exum, a former fire battalion chief, served two years in the House before he lost the next election but retook the seat in 2017 and has served three terms. Hisey is completing a 4-year term representing southern El Paso County and four other counties, but he ended up in another district represented by a senator who is not up for reelection and moved to Senate District 11 in southeast Colorado Springs. The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is investigating claims Hisey doesn’t live in the district.
Senate District 11 leans Democratic by 2.4% and is the most diverse district in the Colorado Springs area, with white residents making up 49% of the population, followed by 29% Hispanic and 10% Black, according to a Gazette analysis.
Exum outraised Hisey in campaign contributions by nearly $25,000 and outspent Hisey by about $34,000 through Nov. 1, according to filings with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. Libertarian candidate Daryl Kuiper hasn’t reported any contributions or spending.
Snyder has served two terms in the Colorado House. A former mayor of Manitou Springs, he is defending his seat representing west Colorado Springs and towns to the west along U.S. 24 against Republican Shana Black, a local attorney and business owner. The redrawn House District 18 is more competitive than the previous heavily Democratic district, leaning slightly toward Democrats but dominated by unaffiliated voters, who make up 45% of the district.
Snyder has outraised Black by more than 7 to 1, but Black has tried to close the gap by borrowing more than $17,000 — though she still trails him in spending by more than $90,000 through Nov. 1. Libertarian candidate Gregory Lauer hasn’t reported any contributions or spending.
Republican Donelson, a military veteran elected to the Colorado Springs City Council in 2021, faces Democrat Stephanie Vigil, a community organizer who lost to state Rep. Andy Pico, R-Colorado Springs in the 2020 election. Pico no longer lives in the district after it was redrawn and now includes much of central Colorado Springs. It leans 3.6% Republican, though unaffiliated voters make up the largest voting block in House District 16.
Vigil has outraised Donelson by more than $20,000 and outspent him by more than double, according to the latest campaign finance reports. Libertarian Candidate John Hjersman has not reported any contributions or spending.
House District 17, which covers southeast Colorado Springs, leans 11% Democratic and is an open seat since Exum is running for Senate District 11. English, a Democrat and motivational speaker and life coach, has outraised her Republican opponent Stovall, a freelance columnist for The Gazette opinion section and a radio show host, by more than $20,000. English also outspent Stovall by more than $15,000 with both campaigns borrowing nearly $10,000, according to the latest finance reports.