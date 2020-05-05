Gov. Polis announced the launch of a new new map of community-based, coronavirus testing sites during a press conference on Monday.
The map shows about 20 operational community testing sites that have received approval and testing supplies from the state of Colorado.
The map is not comprehensive, and does not show hospital testing sites.
It will be continuously updated and has information including hours of operation and whether an appointment or doctor's note is required for each testing site.
People are still urged to check with their doctors to see if they qualify for testing and for information on other nearby testing sites.
The map can be found here.